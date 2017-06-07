Firefighters mow lawn after medical call

Firefighters mow lawn after responding to medical call. (Photo: Oravetz, Janet)

KUSA - Firefighters from the Cunningham Fire Protection District are getting attention for how they responded after a medical call.

On Wednesday after treating a patient and determining he needed to be taken to the hospital, firefighters from Engine 62 finished mowing the homeowner's lawn.





👏👏to @Cunningham_Fire Engine 62. After a medical call & 🏥 transport, the crew finished mowing the homeowner'a lawn. We ❤️ our fire partners! pic.twitter.com/cREAhGTr8V — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) June 7, 2017

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office sent out a Tweet about their good deed.

To protect the privacy of the patient, they did not provide an exact location of the home or the homeowner's name.

© 2017 KUSA-TV