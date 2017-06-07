KUSA
Firefighters mow lawn after medical call

Janet Oravetz, KUSA 3:34 PM. MDT June 07, 2017

KUSA - Firefighters from the Cunningham Fire Protection District are getting attention for how they responded after a medical call.

On Wednesday after treating a patient and determining he needed to be taken to the hospital, firefighters from Engine 62 finished mowing the homeowner's lawn.


The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office sent out a Tweet about their good deed.

To protect the privacy of the patient, they did not provide an exact location of the home or the homeowner's name.

