First baby of 2017 born at Parker Adventist

PARKER - Lacey and Mikail Abdel-Khaliq welcomed their second baby early Sunday making her the first baby born in the new year in the Denver area.

The couple planned a C-section and showed up at Parker Adventist Hospital around 10 p.m.

Laila was born at 12:03 a.m. Sunday. She weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces.

"I got sparkling cider and party hats and also Mikail had a little toot horn in the OR, that he got to blow when it was new year," said Lacey.

"We actually did that in the OR the happy new year horns. It was different," said Mikail.

The couple also has a 4-year-old son Mikail Jr. who was born on Labor Day.

"Yea we're trying to plan this out now," joked Mikail Abdel-Khaliq. "The next one will be on Valentine's day so be ready."

Lacey works in the lab at Parker Adventist as a night shift medical technician.

"It was just so exciting and how all the nurses and doctors were so excited about it, to be the first one. It was like a little competition they were calling all the other hospitals."

