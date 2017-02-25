Free portraits offered to military families in Colorado

Military personnel and their families received complimentary portraits on Saturday. (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - The USO Denver teamed up with local photographers Saturday to give military personnel a special token of appreciation.

Active-duty military could sign up to receive complimentary portraits with their families thanks to The Imaging Alliance’s Portraits of Love program.

Registered families were given 15 minute sessions with a professional photographer at Mike's Camera on Colorado Boulevard.

40 local families participated in Saturday’s event, adding to the more than 20,000 free portraits the nonprofit has delivered throughout years.

9NEWS reporter Jessica Oh explains why the program is important, especially to those serving overseas. Watch in the video above.

