Freebies for National Doughnut Day

Janet Oravetz, KUSA 11:46 AM. MDT June 02, 2017

KUSA - Friday is National Doughnut Day.  Now that you know, you can plan your day around all the free treats.

Head on over to Dunkin Donuts for a free donut with the purchase of any beverage.

If you don't want to spend any money, except of course on gas, you can go to Krispy Kreme for a free doughnut. ( unless you're one of poor folks in Connecticut)

The Fractured Prune Denver (4090 E. Mississippi Ave) is also offering a freebie. Stop by for the free OC Sand donut. Not sure what this is? Click here.

Lamar's is also giving away a doughnut, but you must print or show a golden ticket. Click here to find it.

It's not free. but Glazed and Confuzed Doughnuts is offering 25% off doughnuts all day.

Enjoy!

