Girl scout's letter to Boulder man goes viral

KUSA - It’s Girl Scout Cookie time and an 11-year-old girl scout in New Jersey has already met her goal 23 times over, after her sales pitch to a family friend in Boulder went viral.

TV personality Mike Rowe read Charlotte McCourt’s letter in a video for his Facebook fans. The video now has more than 8 million views.

Charlotte’s father works with Rowe on his podcast and thought the letter was worth sharing. According to Sean McCourt, he told his daughter to write a letter to his “rich friend” in Colorado.

What makes Charlotte’s letter standout is her honest review of the eight cookies for sale. She rates each one on a scale of 1 to 10 – with 10 being the best.

While Samoas and Thin Mints each receive a 9 rating for their “AMAZING flavor” and “delectable chocolate/mint combination” – Charlotte’s review of the Toffee-tastic cookie gets brutal. “It is a bleak, flavorless gluten-free wasteland,” Charlotte wrote. “I give it a 1.”

Her honesty is what made the family friend, Jason Mendelson, laugh out loud and reach for his wallet.

“As a venture capitalist, I would die if all entrepreneurs were so honest with the company’s presentations they give me,” Mendelson said. “Wow, she’s really got it.”

Charlotte also described her perfect 10 as a box of cookies donated to the troops. Mendelson donated the 25 boxes he purchased. Because of Rowe’s video, Charlotte has now sold more than 7,000 boxes. She originally set out to sell 300.

