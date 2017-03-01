Elsa, a young goat, was rescued from a culvert by firefighters with the Wellington Fire Protection District. (Photo: Wellington Fire Protection District)

WAVERLY - Firefighters came to the rescue of a young goat who somehow became stuck in a culvert.

Crews from the Wellington Fire Protect District responded to the call just before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived they were told the less than one-year-old goat had been stuck in the 18-inch culvert overnight.

Firefighters went to work and were able to pull Elsa safely from the culvert. Great job guys!

(© 2017 KUSA)