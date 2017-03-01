WAVERLY - Firefighters came to the rescue of a young goat who somehow became stuck in a culvert.
Crews from the Wellington Fire Protect District responded to the call just before 9 a.m. Wednesday.
When they arrived they were told the less than one-year-old goat had been stuck in the 18-inch culvert overnight.
Firefighters went to work and were able to pull Elsa safely from the culvert. Great job guys!
