Haunted Mine Drop named ‘Best New Amusement Park Attraction'

Haunted Mine Drop in Glenwood Springs. (Photo: Matt Renoux, KUSA)

GLENWOOD SPRINGS - One of Colorado’s newest thrill rides has gained some national attention.

USA Today named The Haunted Mine Drop at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park as the number one spot on their "Best New Amusement Park Attraction" list.

Travel experts picked the top 20 nominees, then readers helped narrow it down to the top 10 – landing the Glenwood Springs attraction as the top spot.

After 11 months of work, the thrill ride opened to the public in July. That’s when 9NEWS mountain news reporter Matt Renoux got a chance to try it out.

Good to the last drop! The Haunted Mine Drop at the Glenwood Cavern Adventure Park is one way to wake up! @9NEWS pic.twitter.com/BNW2mJfR8R — Matt Renoux (@MattRenoux) July 31, 2017

In a matter of seconds, the mine drop ride sends people 110 feet deep inside a mountain. To make that happen, crews had to dig through rock and iron to build a massive tunnel.

MORE| New 'Haunted Mine' thrill ride in Glenwood will drop you 110 feet in 3 seconds

MORE| Glenwood Caverns opens the Haunted Mine Drop

The Haunted Mine Drop resembles an actual mine shaft, and those brave enough to try it will learn a little mining history while being told a ghost story.

This isn't the first time the thrill ride has made headlines. Haunted Mine Drop also landed a spot on USA Today's list of the 12 most anticipated theme park rides of 2017.

Here’s a look at the full list of best attractions:

Haunted Mine Drop, Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park Mystic Timbers, King Island Hydrus, Casino Pier North Star, Valleyfair Drop Line, Dollywood Mine Blower, Fun Spot America Wave Breaker: The Rescue Coaster, SeaWorld San Antonio Rollin’ Thunder, OWA Pandora – The World of Avatar, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Wonder Woman Lasso of Truth, Six Flags Discovery Kingdom

© 2018 KUSA-TV