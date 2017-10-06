Help keep Coloradans warm with Coats for Colorado

DENVER - For 36 years, Coats for Colorado has distributed more than 2 million coats.

To find out how you can help, follow Coats for Colorado on Facebook or visit the Coats website, http://www.coatsforcolorado.org.

The 2017 Dependable Cleaners - Coats for Colorado(Coats) campaign is officially underway. The Coats drive occurs annually from Oct. 1 through Nov. 30. This historic campaign has helped tens of thousands stay warm through our Colorado winters.

Coats for Colorado is one of the largest coat drives in the US.

Coats can be donated at any Dependable Cleaners locations throughout the metro five county area. A full list of locations can be found here, http://coatsforcolorado.org/index.php/dropoff-locations/.

On Nov. 18, coats can also be donated at the 9Cares Colorado Shares drive at five drop off locations.

Another way to help the Coats drive is through Amazon. Coats for Colorado is a recipient of the AamazonSmile program. AmazonSmile is a simple and automatic way for anyone to support Coats every time they shop on Amazon. It is no additional cost to the donor.

During the holidays, this is a wonderful way to get shopping done and support a worthwhile cause. In addition, Coats also has a Wish List set up on Amazon. Items purchased from the list can be shipped directly to Dependable Cleaners.

Every year, Dependable collects and distributes thousands of coats, however kids’ coats are the most requested from our non-profit partners. Often, a child’s coat is handed down through the family and worn out. Every year schools and other agencies hold coat drives specifically for kids’ coats. To find out how to host an event visit, http://coatsforcolorado.org/index.php/how-to-help/host-your-own-event/.

About Dependable Cleaners Coats for Colorado, Inc.

Dependable Cleaners Coats for Colorado, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dependable Cleaners.

