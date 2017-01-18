Horse named Chunky Monkey to receive lifetime achievement award

Michaela Ryan on Chunky Monkey (Photo: Joe Simonds)

FORT COLLINS - Chunky Monkey, a 17-year-old horse from Fort Collins, will receive a lifetime achievement award this weekend.

He will be honored at Complete Equestrian Vaulters' upcoming Heartbeats Gala Fundraiser on Saturday January 21.

The group says Chunky Monkey is world-famous for being the little horse that many equestrian vaulting champions in the United States have learned the sport on. He's started more equestrian vaulting champions in the U.S. than any other horse.

Kinsey Barlow on Chunky Monke (Photo: Joe Simonds)

“Chunky Monkey is truly the safest and kindest vaulting horse of all time,” said Nicole Collins, Head Coach of Complete Equestrian Vaulters in a release. “He instills a lifetime of confidence, so vaulters can improve and excel. Our team is so fortunate to have him.”

Equestrian vaulting is described as gymnastics and dance on horseback, which can be practiced competitively or non-competitively.

