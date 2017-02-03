Hundreds line for taste of rare whiskey

Hundreds line up for a taste of rare whiskey.

DENVER - Hundreds of whiskey fans lined up Friday afternoon for a chance to sip one of the most sought after whiskies in the world.

The Van Winkle family's reputation has spread so fast and so has demand for their products. People started lining up outside Argonaut Liquors hours ahead of a special sampling of this rare whiskey.

This is the third time I've tried to get a bottle or a sample," said Matt Albright. "A bottle sold at auction for $1,700 so a little cheaper to come taste it for free."

One reason Pappy Van Winkle products are so popular is that they are only released once a year in very limited amounts.

