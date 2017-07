A Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer happened upon an injured golden eagle. (Photo: Colorado Park and Wildlife)

KUSA - A Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officer rescued an injured golden eagle Wednesday morning.

In a Facebook post, CPW says Officer Ben Meier spotted the young bird near U.S. 24. It has an injured wing that workers believe was the result of a car accident.

It's being taken to the Nature and Raptor Center of Pueblo for treatment and recovery.

