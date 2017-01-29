Kayaker retrieves purse during flooding

A kayaker helped retreive a purse from a flooded car. (Photo: Jessica Oh)

DENVER - An employee of Confluence Kayaks helped a woman retrieve her purse from her car that was stranded in several feet of water.

Her car became surrounded by water in a parking lot after a water main break Saturday in the Lower Highlands.

"One of our guys put his kayak gear on and paddled out to the car and retrieved that purse for her," said Jonathan Kahn, owner of Confluence Kayaks. "I think she was happy that we were able to do that."

Kahn says they were simply making the best of a bad situation.

"It seemed appropriate you know, for a kayak shop to get flooded and for us to use the kayak to escape the floods. Unfortunately there were no rapids out there in the parking lot to enjoy."

