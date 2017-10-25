Kids at Childrens Hospital Colorado get their own pumpkin patch

(Photos: Children's Hospital Colorado)

Kids at Children's Hospital Colorado got to experience one the quintessential fall activities when a pumpkin patch came to them.

The pumpkins came from May Farms in Byers. Aurora police officers and firefighters brought them to the hospital Wednesday morning.

More than 200 pumpkins filled the front lawn.

Kids were able to chose their favorite and did their best to haul them away.

"They come out and they see these monster pumpkins and there's these little tiny kids trying to pick up those big ole pumpkins. Just that joy that we can bring during a small minute of the day," said Hollee Swain, the event manager at May Farms.

The farm has been running this event in conjunction with the Aurora police and fire departments for the last eight years.

