Larry H. Miller Dealerships committed to preparing Colorado students for success

DENVER - Larry H. Miller Dealerships, in partnership with Denver’s 9NEWS and Volunteers of America (VOA), want to ensure all students have the tools they need to succeed during the 16th annual “Stuff for Students” school supply drive.

Throughout the month of August, 11 Larry H. Miller dealerships located in the Denver metro area/Boulder will collect essential school supplies, including backpacks, pens, pencils, notebooks and much more.

The donated supplies will be distributed by VOA to pre-K through 12th grade students enrolled in more than 17 Colorado school districts, based on financial need.

The cost of basic school supplies increases, and parents can spend upwards of $900 on supplies for a high school-aged student. Those expenses coupled with existing financial hardships can be a challenge for many Colorado families.

Colorado school districts have identified nearly 25,000 students who are experiencing homelessness, and more than 240,000 children live in households that are uncertain about whether they will have enough food for their families. These financial challenges often result in teachers taking on the costly burden to purchase necessary school supplies for their students.

Since 2015, it is estimated that more than $26,000 in school supplies have been donated on behalf of Larry H. Miller Dealerships’ customers and employees, benefiting local students.

"Stuff for Students" collection bins will be in all 11 Larry H. Miller dealership locations in the Boulder and Denver metro areas.

The community is encouraged to drop off school supply items at any of the following locations:

