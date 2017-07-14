Llama rescued from Big Thompson River

(Photo: Loveland Fire Rescue)

LARIMER COUNTY - A runaway llama had to be rescued by a swift water rescue team after finding itself stuck on the south side of the Big Thompson River.

Loveland Fire Rescue Authority and Estes Valley Fire District Crews assisted with the rescue Thursday evening after the Llama wandered away from his home.

Divers used ropes to descend down a steep slope and then swam across the river to the llama. They were able to access the animal and walk it back to the other side where it was reunited with its owner.

Speckles and a second llama were on land owned by Kirk's Fly Shop in the Big Thompson Canyon when they were spooked by a bear on Wednesday. Bravado, the other llama, is still missing.

