Love is in the air for bald eagles

A pair of bald eagles seen perched on a tree at Standley Lake Regional Park in Westminster, Colorado.

KUSA - February is breeding season for bald eagles as they return to their nests and prepare to have this year's eaglets according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The agency says our bald eagle population continues to grow. There were less than 5 nests in the 1970s and today there are more than 170 across the state including 80 along the Platte River and its tributaries.

Bald eagle nests can be seven to eight feet across, usually in tall trees high above the ground. They often choose dead limbs in tall trees, possibly because their view is not obstructed by foliage. Nests are often found near water. The female lays one to three eggs, which are dull white. The incubation period is about 35 days, with both the male and female keeping the eggs warm.

RELATED LINK: Storytellers: Protecting the bald eagle



This weekend there are viewing festivals for community members. Pueblo Eagle Days run from February 3 to 5 at Lake Pueblo State Park. You find more information about the event here. Barr Lake State Park is hosting its fifth Annual Eagle Festival on Saturday Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Click the video below to watch a live eagle cam from Standley Lake Regional Park in Westminster.

You can click here to see a bigger version of the video Westminster's Bald Eagle Cam . It launched late last year and went live just last month.

Xcel energy also has a live eagle at Fort St. Vrain in Platteville.The nest has been active for years, with the Colorado Division of Wildlife banding young birds at the nest site each spring.

For more information on bald eagles in Colorado visit here.

(© 2017 KUSA)