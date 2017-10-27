Meet the 2018 Colorado Women's Hall of Fame inductees

Space shuttle Discovery Mission Specialist Susan Helms waves as she departs the Operations and Checkout building and head to launch pad 39-B at the Kennedy Space Center, FL., 08 March 2001. (Photo: Getty Images)

DENVER - Ten inspirational women with strong ties to the Centennial State will be inducted into the 2018 Colorado Women’s Hall of Fame.

This year’s inductees – six contemporary and four historic – include an astronaut, a former Lt. Governor, nonprofit leaders, educators, a journalist and community builders.

Every two years, the organization inducts women who have helped elevate the status of women by making exemplary contributions in their respected fields.

“Extraordinary is the operative word,” Chair of the Colorado Women’s Hall of Fame Beth Barela said. “These women are unsung heroes who have endured with superlative strength, beauty and love. They deserve to have their stories told and to be honored as shining examples of the potential of all women.”

This year’s contemporary inductees include:

Leslie Foster – An activist of 30 years and President of The Gathering Place, a nonprofit in Denver.

Gerie Grimes – Early childhood education activist and leader of the nonprofit Hope Center for the last 12 years.

Susan Helms – The first U.S military woman in space. As a crew member on four space shuttle missions, she holds the world record for the longest space walk (8 hours and 56 minutes).

Dorothy Horrell – Education professional and Chancellor of the University of Colorado Denver with deep Colorado ties.

Fay Matsukage – Accomplished attorney who dedicated her career to furthering the interests of women and those of Asian Pacific descent.

Gail Schoettler – The first woman to be both Colorado’s Lt. Governor and State Treasurer. She helped create the Children’s Museum of Colorado and later founded a group called Women Electing Women to support female candidates in politics.

The historic inductees are:

Mae Boettcher – Community activist dedicated to higher education, healthcare for women and philanthropy. She spent decades helping to lead The Children’s Hospital and the Boettcher Foundation.

Ellis Meredith – Former journalist for Rocky Mountain News and leader of the women’s suffrage movement who worked nationally in the fight to get women the right to vote after Colorado gained suffrage in 1893. She’s often referred to as the “Susan B Anthony of Colorado."

Doreen Pollack – Pioneer, educator in the field of speech pathology and audiology who helped change the way we look at, address and treat children with hearing loss.

Amache Prowers – Member of the Southern Cheyenne tribe who acted as an innovator and mediator while operating a successful cattle-ranching and mercantile business in one of the region’s earliest American settlements.

The Colorado Women’s Hall of Fame was founded in 1985 to honor and preserve the legacy of trailblazing Colorado women.

An induction gala will be held in their honor on March 28 at the Denver Hilton City Center in downtown Denver.

2018 inductees will join 152 other extraordinary women in CWHF.

Learn more about the induction gala here.

© 2017 KUSA-TV