CASTLE ROCK - MOMS, a local nonprofit, will host its semi-annual Kids Consignment Sale on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, 500 Fairgrounds Drive in Castle Rock.

The Kids Consignment Sale by MOMS is Colorado's largest nonprofit consignment sale in the Rocky Mountain region with more than $100,000 worth of merchandise and tax-free. Nearly 200 members of MOMS fill a 29,000 square-foot space with gently used children’s merchandise. You will find everything you need from pregnancy to tweens with brand names at 50 to 90 percent off retail prices!

In addition, Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians (CPST) will be on hand to offer free car seat checks. These technicians will discuss proper use of a car seat, including installation, daily use, and car seat selections. hether you have an infant car seat, a convertible car seat, or a booster seat, MOMS invites you to meet one-on-one with a certified CPST to ensure that your child is safe. No appointment necessary. Drop in times are between 9am-1pm and usually take no longer than 20 minutes so while you are shopping your partner can make sure your car seats are being properly used.

Car accidents are the No. 1 cause of death in children ages 13 years of age and younger. The American Academy of Pediatrics states, “for every fatality, roughly 18 children are hospitalized and more than 400 are injured seriously enough to require medical treatment." Over 90 percent of car seats are not used correctly. A properly used car seat can make a life or death difference.

Mothers of Multiples Society (MOMS) is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) support club for parents of twins, triplets, and quadruplets in the Denver metropolitan area. MOMS was founded in 1993 and is now one of the largest twins clubs in the nations.

For more information about the free car seat check event visit http://www.mothersofmultiples.com

