New exhibit showcases the journey of refugees

The Aurora History Museum is partnering with Crawford Elementary School for a new exhibit called "Write our World". (Photo: KUSA)

AURORA - A new exhibit at the Aurora History Museum features stories from elementary school students who are refugees or immigrants.

Write Our World: Crawford Elementary School also showcases the students’ families and their journey to the U.S.

A spokesman for the City of Aurora says most of the students at Crawford Elementary are refugees, immigrants or children of immigrants.

For the 2016-17 school year, 95 percent of Crawford Elementary students were minority and 75 percent were English learners.

Kate Garvin is the coordinator for the Crawford Community Center. She says the goal is to become a community hub for refugees and their families.

“We open up our doors for different partnerships with families and Write Our World is one of those projects that we've taken on,” said Garvin.

While planning the exhibit– which opened on August 8 – the museum partnered with Write Our World, a nonprofit organization that has created and published online multicultural e-books.

“This presented a great opportunity to share these stories with the community to promote greater understanding of the refugee and immigrant communities in Aurora,” Aurora History Museum Director T. Scott Williams said.

The exhibit includes e-book stories written by the students and culturally significant objects borrowed from their families.

“As the development of the exhibit evolved, we asked the Crawford students and parents to loan culturally significant objects to the museum to expand the scope of the exhibit to provide greater awareness about the countries they left behind,” said Garvin.

Garvin says the project has sparked intergenerational conversations for families.

“That's part of what this program does is help us build relationships with the families – learn about them and make sure they are welcomed in the community,” Garvin said.

Aurora’s Office of International and Immigrant Affairs paid for the exhibit, which runs through September 20.

Admission to the Aurora History Museum at 15051 E. Alameda Parkway is free.

