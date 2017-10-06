New version of tennis makes its way to Colorado

KEN CARYL - Colorado’s chapter of the United States Tennis Association is spreading the word about a new game intended to bring more people into the world of tennis.

It’s called Pop Tennis, a shorter, lower impact version of the game.

Pop Tennis is played on a standard tennis court, within shorter lines that are already blended into a regulation court. The game, which is a rebranded version of paddle tennis, uses lower pressure balls and shorter racquets.

The USTA held clinics in Denver and Ken Caryl this weekend.

According to the USTA’s Colorado chapter, tennis is gaining popularity in Colorado. The USTA lists Denver as the second most popular metro area for the sport after Atlanta, according to USTA Colorardo executive director Fritz Garter.

“Our association is working with pop tennis in a collaborative effort,” Garter said.

© 2017 KUSA-TV