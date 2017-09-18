Nominate your 9NEWSLeader of the Year

DENVER - For 18 years, 9NEWS has honored leaders in our community who have made significant contributions to the well-being and development of our state.

Who can be nominated for this award?

We are looking for an individual in the early or mid-stages of his/her career who demonstrates character and leadership, who has made a contribution to Colorado in a significant way, and who has a vision for future impact in our community.

We welcome nominations from private or public/nonprofit sectors and from all areas of Colorado. Individuals may self-nominate.

Three finalists will be chosen by a selection committee in November 2017. The 9NEWS Leader of the Year Award will be announced live at the Denver Metro Chamber Leadership Foundation’s Leading Colorado luncheon on March 8, 2018.

How can I nominate a leader for this award?

Nominators must answer short essay questions that describe the full magnitude and impact of the nominee's character, contributions and vision. Total length should not exceed 1,500 words. You will be required to include contact information (full legal name, address, birthdate, email and phone) for both the nominator and the nominee with your submission, as well as the nominee's current résumé, biography, headshot and up to three letters of support. Deadline for nomination is Friday, November 3, 2017.

The Denver Metro Chamber Leadership Foundation and 9NEWS will present this award on Thursday, March 8, 2018, at the Leadership Foundation’s Leading Colorado luncheon.

Nomination Criteria:

1. Elected and appointed officials and individuals currently running for office are not eligible for nomination.

2. Nominee must reside and work in the state of Colorado.

3. While nominee may work for a nonprofit or community serving organization, the judges will not evaluate the nominee for work achieved/performed as a result of a paid position. Semifinalists, finalists and the winner will be considered based on contributions to the community and the state of Colorado that are conducted as a result of work outside their day job.

4. If selected as a semifinalist, Nominee must be available to interview in-person with the selection committee on November 16, 2017, at 9NEWS located at 500 E Speer Blvd, Denver

5. If selected as a finalist, the nominee must be available for videotaping in December 2017 and January 2018 – exact dates and locations TBD.

6. If selected as a finalist, the nominee must be able to attend the March 8, 2018, Leading Colorado luncheon.

7. If selected as a winner, the nominee must be able to attend the live on-air segment with 9NEWS following the luncheon. Exact date TBD.

Deadline for nominations is 5 p.m. on Friday, November 3.

To nominate or for more information: http://denverleadership.org/leadingco/

