'Orange Vader' surprises Broncos superfan fighting cancer

DENVER - A woman with stage four cancer had a precious Broncos item stolen and then returned. Saturday, she got another gift.

Dorothy Medina is currently battling Stage IV cancer.

"Three years, eight months and thirteen days, today," she said.

About a month ago her Broncos-themed bench was stolen.

"I have had that bench for 44 years," Medina told us. "It was just like I lost everything, you know. But when I got it back, it was like my heart was healed."

She told her family James Chavez, or 'Orange Vader', is her favorite Broncos super fan. So, they set up a surprise.

Chavez packed up his truck with some Broncos goodies and drove to Medina's house to spread orange and blue cheer.

"She is very important in life and she is loved," Chavez said.

The surprise worked.

"I'm just amazed. I am so happy," Medina exclaimed. "I wanted to meet him and guess what I got to meet him."

Medina also said the meeting helped motivate her to keep fighting the cancer.

"It makes me feel so good and it makes me want to fight more," she said. I'm a fighter"

And as for her festive front porch seat...

"Now I got it chained and the whole works," Medina said. "No one is going to steal that bench."

