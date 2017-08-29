Cans of water at Oskar Blues Brewery. (Photo: Courtesy Oskar Blues Brewery)

LONGMONT - A brewery in Colorado is halting beer production for the day to help with relief efforts in Texas following the devastation left behind by Tropical Storm Harvey.

Oskar Blues Brewery teamed up with CAN’d Aid Foundation to fill cans of drinking water for residents in southeast Texas.

Employees at the facility will spend Tuesday filling up 88,800 cans that will be shipped to Houston later in the week.

You can help donate to their effort here: https://candaid.giv.sh/9a10

We're gearing up with @candaid to send 88,800 cans of water to #HurricaneHarvey victims this week. Help us make this happen and donate now (link in bio). A post shared by Oskar Blues Brewery (@oskarblues) on Aug 28, 2017 at 6:57pm PDT

