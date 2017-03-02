PETA thanks firefighters who saved turtle

(Photo: Vail Fire & Emergency Services)

VAIL - PETA is thanking Vail firefighters and emergency services for their efforts to save a turtle following a crash last weekend.

The animal rights group is sending them a framed Compassionate Fire Department Award along with a box of delicious vegan cookies, a letter of congratulations, and a copy of The Engine 2 Diet, a Texas firefighter's 28-day plan for staying in prime firefighting shape by eating plant-based meals.

RELATED LINK: Crews rescue pet turtle on Vail Pass after crash

On Sunday firefighters responded to a crash and learned that one of the youngest victims was missing his pet Turtle. Firefighters searched the crash scene and found the turtle. They then reunited "Turtle" with his happy owner.

"These firefighters did everything they could to ensure that every single one of this vehicle's occupants was saved," said PETA Vice President Colleen O'Brien. "PETA hopes their kindness and determination will inspire people everywhere to come to the aid of animals in need."

(© 2017 KUSA)