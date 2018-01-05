Recycled trees become fish habitats

LAKEWOOD - Most of our old Christmas tree will get new life as mulch, but some that are dropped off in Lakewood will serve another purpose.

Park Ranger Luke Wilson is collecting some of the trees from the city's drop off site and taking them to Bear Creek Lake Park.

They'll be stored for several weeks before being dropped into the water of Bear Creek Reservoir once the water has thawed.

Reservoirs in Colorado lack natural fish habitat. Sinking piles of trees creates great places for small fish to hide from predators. This will be 4 years now I’ve improved the fish habitat with these wonderful trees! #conservation #fishing #fishhabitat pic.twitter.com/Q7U6Qt1RuA — RangerLuke (@LakewoodRanger1) January 5, 2018

Wilson says our reservoirs lack a natural habitat for small fish and the trees will provide a space for them to escape from larger predators.

The trees will slowly decompose.

