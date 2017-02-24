KUSA
Sergeant serves up coffee with a side of 'sass'

Jaime Berg, KUSA 3:29 PM. MST February 24, 2017

KUSA - A Lakewood Police Sergeant was spotted manning the drive-thru window -- handing out coffee with a side of sass. 

Sergeant Alesch tells 9NEWS he typically meets with his fellow officers at a Starbucks in Lakewood before his shift. Last Friday morning, he spotted a fellow officer in the drive-thru.  

He asked the barista if he could step in and surprise the officer by serving him his coffee. 

Sergeant Alesch says he's more of a 'coffee with cream' kind of guy, so he was giving the officer a hard time for ordering a 'misto.' 

Sergeant Alesch says this isn't a common occurrence, but he had fun and would do it again if he could. 

In case you're wondering, according to Starbucks, a 'Caffe Misto' is described as a one-to-one mix of fresh brewed coffee and steamed milk. 

(© 2017 KUSA)


