Sergeant serves up coffee with a side of 'sass'

Courtesy: Lakewood Police

KUSA - A Lakewood Police Sergeant was spotted manning the drive-thru window -- handing out coffee with a side of sass.

Sergeant Alesch tells 9NEWS he typically meets with his fellow officers at a Starbucks in Lakewood before his shift. Last Friday morning, he spotted a fellow officer in the drive-thru.

He asked the barista if he could step in and surprise the officer by serving him his coffee.

Sergeant Alesch says he's more of a 'coffee with cream' kind of guy, so he was giving the officer a hard time for ordering a 'misto.'

Sergeant Alesch says this isn't a common occurrence, but he had fun and would do it again if he could.

Customers at Starbucks got a little surprise when LPD Sgt. Jon Alesch was serving up their orders! Leave a little room for cream Sarge! pic.twitter.com/Yh3ZKCPoFg — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) February 24, 2017

In case you're wondering, according to Starbucks, a 'Caffe Misto' is described as a one-to-one mix of fresh brewed coffee and steamed milk.

(© 2017 KUSA)