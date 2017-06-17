South Metro firefighters rescue ducks from drain

Duck rescue. (Photo: South Metro Fire Rescue.)

Sometimes ducklings need a little help getting out of drains.

And when that happens, it's nice to know South Metro Fire is there to save the day.

The department tweeted an adorable video of five baby ducklings being rescued from a storm drain near E-470 and Chambers Road.

We couldn't help but tweet our littlest rescue this evening. Thanks to Tower 45 for helping these little guys out. pic.twitter.com/VzA3qztH8D — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) June 17, 2017

They called it ‘the littlest rescue’ of the evening -- and you can see why.

Thanks to Tower 45 for helping the ducklings in distress!

© 2017 KUSA-TV