Squirt to represent Denver in Puppy Bowl

(Photo: Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough)

DENVER - A puppy from the Dumb Friends League will represent Denver during Puppy Bowl XIII this February.

Squirt, a 12-week-old Dachshund/Rat Terrier mix, will be part of Team Ruff. Weighing just 3 pounds, he's described as small, but agile and tiny, but bold. The DFL says he impressed recruiters with his petite size and passions for fetching and snuggling.

The Dumb Friends League is among 34 shelters and rescue groups representing 22 states across the U.S. participating in Puppy Bowl XIII.

Squirt was adopted after filming of the event. It will air on Animal Planet on Sunday February 5 from 1- 3 p.m. and will repeat throughout the day.

(© 2017 KUSA)