Star Wars exhibit in its final weeks

Star Wars and the Power of Costume Nov 2, 2016-Apr 2, 2017 curated in coordination with Lucasfilms and SITES( Smithsonian) Jill Desmond and Stefania Van Dyke (Photo: Jeff Wells, © Denver Art Museum Photo Jeff Wells)

Star Wars fans in Colorado are taking advantage of the final few days to see the exhibit about the movies at the Denver Art Museum.

The exhibit, which gives people a chance to get an up close look at many of the iconic costumes and their inspiration, opened back in November.

While there are no exact figures yet for how many people have passed by C-3PO R2-D2 and BB-8, the museum says 40 percent of visitors had never been to the Denver Art Museum before.

The overall numbers have far exceeded even their expectations and that likely has to do with fans connection to the movies and its characters.

"There's a special nostalgia with Star Wars as opposed to Van Gogh, which you may not have as much of a personal connection as many of us do to Star Wars," Stefania Van Dyke, with the museum, said.

The exhibit is at the Denver Art Museum through April 9th.

Hours have been extended on the weekends.

You may want to check the museum's website and get yours right away if interested, several of the remaining sessions have sold out.

