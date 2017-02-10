Team rallies around special needs player

Pomona High School players rally around a player with special needs.

ARVADA - It's the little things in life that sometimes mean the most. That was certainly the case for Kevin who attends Pomona High School in Arvada.

"For us it’s about young basketball players, coaches and a very special school embracing special kids, on and off the court, and wanting to include them in their everyday lives," Kevin's parents Duane and Pam Bruno wrote to 9NEWS.

He happens to have Down Syndrome but is embraced by fellow students and staff at his school. It was evident during the boys basketball game Wednesday night between Pomona and Dakota Ridge High School when a player asked the coaches if Kevin would be allowed to play.

"It would have been very easy, and we would have understood, for the coaches to say Kevin has other opportunities to play in the special needs basketball program offered at Pomona, which he does participate in, but no, they also wanted him to participate on the regular basketball team," his parents wrote.

With a few minutes left in the game, Kevin hit the court. His teammates kept passing in the ball. After missing several shots, he dribbled down the court and made a basket, just before the final buzzer. The crowd erupted in cheers.

Moments later team members surrounded Kevin and embraced him.

Players surround Kevin after he makes a basket just before the final buzzer.

"The end of the game where the players embrace Kevin says it all, his parents wrote." "Just a bunch of boys and coaches who truly cared enough to include someone who is “differently abled” than they are!"

