The annual Summer Soirée by Metro State University on June 10th!

Metro State University will be throwing a Summer Soirée on June 10 on the Auraria Campus Student Success Building Lawn, 890 Auraria Parkway, starting at 6:30 p.m for cocktails.

Here are 4 reasons you won’t want to miss it!

1. MSU Denver will honor President Stephen M. Jordan and his wife Ruthie. Dr Jordan is retiring from university life on June 30. The 2017 Summer Soirée on June 10 will celebrate the incredible impact they’ve had on the Colorado community and Roadrunners everywhere.

2. MSU Denver is the leader in diverse enrollment among Colorado’s four-year universities. At Metro, 39.5 percent of the population are students of color -- and more than 33 percent of university students qualify for the highest level of federal aid based on income. This event helps deserving students stay in school and on track to complete their degrees.

In recognition of the Jordans’ commitment to making higher education accessible to every Roadrunner, all event proceeds will be directed to a scholarship fund in their name.

With the launch of 3.With the launch of DIME Denver (The Detroit Institute of Music Denver), students now have access to a contemporary music education program unlike any other. Come check out the renowned folk-rock band Wildflowers for a taste of some of the great tunes to come from the program. And after that, cool off with the smooth stylings of the MSU Denver Jazz ensemble over dinner.

4. Want to see how campus has grown the past 12 years? Sit back, relax and take in the sights on free pedicab tours, taking you to the Student Success Building, Hospitality Learning Center, and brand new Aerospace and Engineering Sciences building.

This elegant garden party will be the place to be in the heart of downtown Denver on June 10. Join us for cocktails, conviviality and communion for a cause – Tickets are available: http://msudenver.edu/summersoiree

