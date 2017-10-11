The Great Candy Run set for November 12 at Washington Park

DENVER - The sweetest finish of all takes place at The Great Candy Run on November 12!

Join us in Washington Park and get ready for a sweet run!

Now in its 14th year, the annual Great Candy Run 5K attracts 6,000+ participants annually to its candy themed course complete with decorations and on-course entertainment and thousands of cheering spectators.

The little ones will love the free Coda Coffee Gumdrop Kids Fun Run, led by some of Denver's most beloved mascots, and everyone will be thrilled by the unique finisher medal and sweet race t-shirt.

The fun continues after you cross the finish line and enter one of Denver's largest post-race expos with live music, kids games and activities, free food, face painting, bubbles, costume contests and lots of sweet treats in Lolli's Candy Village.

The Great Candy Run is presented by The Colorado Fetal Care Center with proceeds going to the Fetal Health Foundation, a national nonprofit organization that provides hope for babies by supporting the 800,000 families who receive a fetal syndrome diagnosis each year, funding life-saving research, increasing fetal syndrome awareness, and sharing leading medical information on fetal syndromes.

Walk or run, but be sure to join the SWEET fun!

Cost: 5K kids 12 and under and seniors 60+: $30; adults: $40.

For more information and to register: http://http://www.thegreatcandyrun.com/denver-2017/

