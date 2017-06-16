The meaning of Father's Day

KUSA - This Sunday is Father’s Day, a day when we honor the dads in our life.

For Bryan Gibson, this Father’s Day is a special one. His daughter Kailee, who is 11-years-old, is battling a bizarre, debilitating seizure disorder and is being treated at Children’s Hospital Colorado.

Kailee has been dealing with the disorder for a year and a half. Bryan, is now a full-time stay at home dad.

“As a father, our instinct is to help our children. There is nothing we wouldn’t do, no length we would not go, no trial we would not endure,” said Bryan.

Bryan knows a thing or two about unconditional love for his child through this unpredictable journey.

You can read his guest blog for Children’s Hospital Colorado, here.

