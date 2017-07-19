GOLDEN - Get your tails wagging and your costumes ready for a day of fun!

Foothills Animal Shelter will host the second annual Toby’s Pet Parade & Fair event on Sept. 16 in downtown Golden to benefit homeless pets in the community.

Animal lovers and their dogs in costumes will walk in a parade and compete for prizes in categories like “Doggie Diva,” “Cutest Couple,” “Most Original” and more. Following the parade will be a fair with refreshments, dog flyball demonstrations, face painting, family-friendly games and vendor booths.

“We are very excited for our second annual Toby’s Pet Parade & Fair, presented by Credit Union of Denver. Foothills Animal Shelter’s mission is to provide the best possible care to every animal that enters our doors and we care for more than 9,200 animals each year. All the funds raised at the event will go toward making sure we can continue our mission and provide essential medical, behavioral and life-saving care to homeless pets in our community,” says Richard Eveleigh, executive director for Foothills Animal Shelter.

The inspiration behind the event is Toby, a 10-year-old Australian Shepherd who was first brought to Foothills Animal Shelter in April 2015. He was found running the streets of Westminster with electrical tape around his muzzle. A Good Samaritan found him and removed the tape, but Toby was very malnourished and dehydrated. He was brought to the Shelter for recovery in the Shelter’s Foster Care program. Despite being a victim of abuse, Toby’s good-natured, loving spirit never waned.

After several months in foster care, Toby was adopted by a staff member and then made the official Mascot of Foothills Animal Shelter. This remarkable dog and his heartwarming success story are an inspiring example of the life-saving work done every day at Foothills Animal Shelter.

To honor Toby, the Shelter created Toby’s Pet Parade & Fair as a fun-filled community event to raise the critical funds needed to support and care for homeless pets like him.

Toby’s Pet Parade & Fair Details

When: Saturday, September 16, 8:30 am – 1 pm

Where: Parfet Park, 701 10th Street, Golden CO 80401 (The parade with start in Parfet Park and will continue onto Washington Ave. The parade with conclude back at Parfet Park where the fair will be held until 1 pm.)

Additional Information: Registration for the pet costume parade is $20 per dog and includes a free goodie bag. Guests who would rather not participate in the parade are welcome to watch the parade and attend the fair at no charge.

For more information and to register: http://www.tobyspetparade.org

