Tom Petty fans remember the legendary musician

Legendary musician Tom Petty died after being rushed to the hospital in cardiac arrest Sunday evening, a spokeswoman confirmed late Monday night.

Word of his hospitalization spread through the day on Monday and people in Denver headed to local record stores to buy LP’s of Petty’s greatest hits.

“A guy [that bought five records] told me how he went to see [Petty] in 1995 and he said it was the best show of his life,” said Anna Lathem, who works at Twist and Shout on Colfax Avenue in Denver.

Twist and Shout thinks it will run of its Tom Petty records by Tuesday, a product of his fans’ love and interest.

“You know, it was not just the music, this guy had the heart too,” said Twist and Shout’s owner Paul Epstein of Petty. “This was an artist of substance who wrote songs that meant something, who stood for something.”

Known for his songs I Won’t Back Down and Free Fallin’ Petty came to fame in the 70’s and 80’s. A man of distinct principle Petty continually stood up to corporations the likes of radio, MTV, and recording labels. It’s one of the many reason Petty quickly became one of Epstein’s favorite artists.

“There's this thin line that runs through popular culture that kind of represents the heart in it, and it's gotten thinner and thinner and harder and harder to trace, and Petty was one of those few guys that had his finger on it,” Epstein said.

On Monday afternoon TMZ reported that Petty had been rushed to the hospital after he was found unconscious, not breathing and in full cardiac arrest.

Last week Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers wrapped up their 40th anniversary tour with a set of performances at the Hollywood Bowl, according to the band's website.

