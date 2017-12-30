A Colorado trooper is now being honored, 44 years after his death. (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - A Colorado trooper is now being honored, 44 years after his death.

On December 27, 1973, trooper Thomas Ray Carpenter stopped by the Boulder Turnpike to help what looked to be a broken down car with two men inside.

Somehow, the men got ahold of his gun, forced him back in his patrol car and made him drive around at gunpoint.

Trooper Carpenter was later found dead. His killers, have never been found.

Saturday, his family, friends and the Colorado State Patrol dedicated that same stretch of highway in his honor.

They unveiled a sign that read, "in memory of state trooper Thomas Carpenter." Underneath is a plaque signed by his family, friends and colleagues.

Carpenter's death is still one of Colorado's longest running unsolved crimes.

