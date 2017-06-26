Virtual Reality arcade coming to Lakewood

LAKEWOOD - The Denver-metro area's first virtual reality arcade is set to open in Lakewood this weekend.

Head Games VR is a place where gamers can try out virtual reality headsets and play the latest VR-compatible games.

It will include three gaming stations with HTC Vive headsets and gaming computers.

According to the arcade's founders the idea is to "introduce people of all ages and backgrounds to the potential of virtual reality entertainment."

The July 1 opening corresponds with the second day of Denver Comic Con, so as part of the grand opening event, Head Games is hosting a Comic Con after-party. They are encouraging those who want to try out some of the best in VR as well as Denver-based developers to stop by the new arcade and check it out.

Learn more about the grand opening party here: http://bit.ly/2uaY2Ao

The owners of Head Games VR hope to eventually add more gaming stations to the arcade, as well as have an area where participants playing the games are filmed in front of a green screen. That way, they would be able to compose the player into the game world on a screen where friends would be able to watch.

Head Games VR is opening at 9655 W. Colfax Ave in Lakewood on July 1st.

