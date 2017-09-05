Westwood Chile Fest coming up on Sept. 16th

DENVER - The Westwood Chile Fest (WCF) is a one-day event, free and open to the public that celebrates Hispanic culture, with a strong focus on authentic food and the arts.

Year after year, the Westwood Chile Fest brings bring diverse communities together to celebrate Hispanic culture and food in the context of the up and coming neighborhood that is Westwood, and this is expected to be bigger and better than ever before.

Saturday, September 16th 2017

2:00PM-9:00PM

3738 Morrison Rd. Denver, CO 80219

Free and Open to the Public

https://www.bucuwestchilefest.com/

The Westwood Chile Fest had its first event back in 2010 and is now on its seventh-year of celebrating the Westwood neighborhood community this upcoming fall.

The “Chile Fest” name was chosen to represent the Hispanic culture it celebrates--always with a focus on food and the arts, and the goal to showcase the best of what Westwood has to offer.

In the past, this has come through activities such as the Pepper-Eating Contest, participatory murals, and live music. We’re excited to bring back these staples to the upcoming Chile Fest, as well as introduce new events and activities to welcome two important demographics: the residents, foodies, and art lovers from outside of Westwood, and the millennials of Denver.

The Westwood Chile Fest has primarily been a midday to evening event, but last fall attendees stuck around well into the early night. There is an opportunity for this year’s festival to be a two-fold event, with different activities and events strategically scheduled for both the daytime and the nighttime.

Daytime offerings will appeal more to the children and the families attending the event, and will switch to a more lively, mature atmosphere towards the night. This will be reflected in a shift in music, food and drink, and functions.

Sponsors: Kitchen Network, 9News, The Trust for Public Land, Denver Botanic Gardens, Del Corazon, and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

Food Trucks/Vendors: Farmers Market, Spud Nation, Tacos and Tortas, El Gallo Blanco, Kahlo’s Restaurant, Mujeres Emprendedoras, Roasted Hatch Chiles and More

Vendors Include: Local Artists, Community Organizations, Businesses

Activities: Chile Eating Contest, Multiple Bounce Houses, Avid4Adventure Climbing Wall, Face Painting, Live Murals, Metal Sculpture Invitational, Youth Bike Repair Shop

Live Music: La Chikis Promotions: Radio Zagaz, Grupo Klasse, Veretta 820, Dominacion, Sonora Explosiva, and Idolos De La Musica Nortena

