Widow surprised with lost wedding ring

Mattie Trujillo is surprised with the wedding ring from her late husband that she thought was lost for good.

LITTLETON - It was a memorable Valentine's Day for Mattie Trujillo thanks to a big surprise from her family.

Trujillo was married to her husband Leroy for 51 years, but he passed away three years ago.

Family members say she's been having a tough time since his death and was devastated when she lost the wedding ring he had given her when she was just 16 years old.

She'd lost weight recently and family members say the ring was loose and had fallen off somewhere but no one knew where.

A couple days before Valentine's Day the mystery was solved. Her granddaughter found the ring while cleaning her room and going through bags from Christmas. They believe it must have fallen off while Mattie was wrapping gifts.

Her son had it cleaned and then wrapped it up and gave it to her as a Valentine's Day gift. Needless to say she was excited to have the lost ring back.

Family members say the ring was insured and they were hoping to get it replaced but didn't have a picture of it.

(© 2017 KUSA)