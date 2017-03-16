Federal Heights Fire Department gets big award

(Photo: Federal Heights PD)

FEDERAL HEIGHTS - Congratulations to the Federal Heights Fire Department for being awarded with the first ever ISO Class 1 community ranking in the state of Colorado.



Essentially, it's an award by the Insurance Services Office (ISO) given to departments that work together with city leaders and police in providing the highest quality public service for its residents and the commitment to save lives and property.



These pictures are from their award ceremony last week.

(Photo: Federal Heights PD)

(Photo: Federal Heights PD)

(Photo: Federal Heights PD)

(Photo: Federal Heights PD)





Mayor Daniel Dick said “this is my proudest moment as Mayor and I thank the men and women who made this accomplishment possible”.



Executive Director of Public Safety Stan Hilkey spoke on behalf of Governor Hickenlooper congratulating the City and personnel on this very prestigious award.

“So prestigious it has been achieved by less than 1/4 of 1 percent of fire departments nationwide, which reflects on your commitment to save lives and property,” he said.





