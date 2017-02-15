Federal Heights fire under police investigation

(FILE PHOTO)

FEDERAL HEIGHTS - Police are investigating a mobile home fire that broke out late Tuesday night.

The blaze started at the Kimberly Hills Mobile Home Park just before midnight. Federal Heights Police were already at the home when firefighters arrived.

Thick, light smoke was seen coming from the home – and when firefighters made entry, they discovered no one was inside.

The blaze as quickly extinguished.

Police are working to determine the cause.

