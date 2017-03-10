Felony summons issued for Mesa County teacher

MESA COUNTY - A felony summons was issued Friday for 58-year-old teacher in Mesa County.

Kent Clinkingbeard was issued a summons for one count of assault in the third-degree of an at-risk person, child abuse, second-degree criminal tampering and harassment.

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office says the charges stem from an incident that occurred at Redlands Middle School on or around January 25.

Clinkingbeard will appear in court in April.

