Fewer violations of bear-safe trash ordinance in 2016

DURANGO, COLO. (AP) - Fewer people are violating Durango's bear-safe trash law.
The Durango Herald reports that in 2016, the city of Durango issued 16 violations, only two of which resulted in a $50 penalty. La Plata County issued about 50 warnings to owners of unsecure trash cans but levied no fines last year.
In 2015 in Durango, for a comparison, there were 161 notices of violations, 22 fines for $50 each, and eight three-time violators carrying the $100 fine.
The low numbers stand in stark contrast to other Colorado cities. Boulder issued 885 citations for violations of its bear-safe trash law, resulting in more than $250,000 in fines.
Bear Smart Durango's Bryan Peterson says comparing the two cities isn't really fair, as Boulder is much more populated.
