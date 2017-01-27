Fewer violations of bear-safe trash ordinance in 2016

A picture of the bear that attacked a woman in Maryland (Photo: Provided to WUSA-TV by Richard Klug)

DURANGO, COLO. (AP) - Fewer people are violating Durango's bear-safe trash law.



The Durango Herald reports that in 2016, the city of Durango issued 16 violations, only two of which resulted in a $50 penalty. La Plata County issued about 50 warnings to owners of unsecure trash cans but levied no fines last year.



In 2015 in Durango, for a comparison, there were 161 notices of violations, 22 fines for $50 each, and eight three-time violators carrying the $100 fine.



The low numbers stand in stark contrast to other Colorado cities. Boulder issued 885 citations for violations of its bear-safe trash law, resulting in more than $250,000 in fines.



Bear Smart Durango's Bryan Peterson says comparing the two cities isn't really fair, as Boulder is much more populated.



