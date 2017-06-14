Smoke visible from fire at 52nd and Pecos

The fire at 52nd and Pecos. (Photo: Credit to Brianne Mizerka)

DENVER - Firefighters are responding to a fire at 52nd Avenue and Pecos Street on Wednesday afternoon.

Sandy Danne with Adams County Fire confirmed that the department is responding to the fire. Danne said that the fire happened at a recycling center, in piles of outdoor debris.

The fire is mostly out now, but people are likely to see smoke in the area for a while as crews still have to take apart and soak the debris piles.

No structures were damaged and no one was hurt.

