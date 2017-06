Photo: file

KUSA - There are no reported injuries from a fire at Centennial Gun Club Tuesday afternoon, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

The fire is now under control, but crew members stayed back to make sure the potential hot spots were out.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

The Centennial Gun Club is located at 11800 E. Peakview Ave. in Centennial.



