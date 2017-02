Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a blaze that broke out in a Brighton mobile home park early Wednesday morning. (Photo: Natalie Ridderbos, Brighton Fire)

ADAMS COUNTY - Firefighters are working to piece together what led an empty mobile home to catch fire early Wednesday morning.

The blaze broke out at around 2:30 a.m. at the Eastgate Mobile Home Park in the 3000 block of East Bridge Street.

Brighton Fire says no one was home at the time of the fire, and it was quickly extinguished.

No one was injured.



