Fire at fracking site in Brighton

KUSA - Smoke is visible from a fire that started burning Thursday afternoon at a fracking site near US 85 in Brighton.
According to Natalie Ridderbos, a spokesperson for Brighton Fire, the blaze started burning at 821 County Road 27.
There’s no word yet on what caused the fire or if anyone is injured.
9NEWS has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story with the latest information as it becomes available.
