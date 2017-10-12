KUSA
Fire at fracking site in Brighton

Allison Sylte, KUSA 2:39 PM. MDT October 12, 2017

KUSA - Smoke is visible from a fire that started burning Thursday afternoon at a fracking site near US 85 in Brighton.

According to Natalie Ridderbos, a spokesperson for Brighton Fire, the blaze started burning at 821 County Road 27.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire or if anyone is injured.

9NEWS has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story with the latest information as it becomes available. 

