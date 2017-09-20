Fire at oil tank farm near U.S. 85 in Brighton

Crews on scene at the oil tank fire in Brighton. (Photo: Brighton Fire PIO/Twitter)

BRIGHTON - A fire broke out at an oil tank farm in Brighton near U.S. 86 and Weld County Road 4 late Wednesday night, forcing the evacuation of workers as crews work to put the flames out.

Personnel on site were quickly moved away from the flames and no one was hurt, according to a Brighton Fire spokesperson.

Fire crews worked around 11 p.m. to make sure all valves and oil were shut off to the oil separators that had caught fire. An assessment of the tanks was underway.

No nearby homes were evacuated and crews are working to get the flames under control.

The fire is at an oil tank farm south of WCR 4 and south of Vestas. All personnel is out of the immediate area and there are no injuries — Natalie Ridderbos (@BrightonFirePIO) September 21, 2017

© 2017 KUSA-TV