Crews battle fire at tire shop in Brighton

BRIGHTON - Firefighters are working a fire at a tire shop in Brighton Friday afternoon.

Brighton fire tweeted that nearby homes are being evacuated.

One person was initially trapped inside but was able to escape before fire crews arrived on scene.

Heavy smoke is visible in the 300 block of North Main Street.

Heavy smoke. Avoid the area.

Brighton Fire said that an explosions heard by people in the area are likely the sound of tires inside the shop exploding.

South Adams and Fort Lupton Fire are assisting Brighton.

