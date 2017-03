(Photo: Chris Hansen, KUSA)

KUSA - Residents of an Arapahoe County apartment complex had to move fast when a fire broke out on Sunday.

Firefighters got to East Harvard Avenue around 6:30.

Residents from eight units made it out safely before firefighters arrived.

Damage was kept to the exterior of the building

(Photo: Chris Hansen, KUSA)

